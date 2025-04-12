NEWSLETTER
Donate
Donate

Trump’s Tariffs And Alberta’s Demands Could Strengthen Canada

U.S. tariffs and Alberta’s rising demands may feel like threats, but Lee Harding sees opportunity. Trump’s pressure is spurring long-overdue reforms: stronger borders, military renewal, and growing calls for pipelines and freer internal trade. Alberta’s ultimatum to Ottawa could lead to changes in energy policy and equalization, ultimately benefiting all of Canada. If handled wisely, today’s tensions could drive economic renewal and a more unified, self-reliant country. Canada’s reckoning might be its revival.
Published on April 12, 2025
Lee Harding
Commentary | Economy | Trade | Canada

 

U.S. tariffs, Alberta’s frustration and equalization disputes could lead to a stronger, more united country

Worried about American tariffs or Albertans pushing for separation? There’s good news: the eventual result could be a stronger, more united and more prosperous Canada.

Moves by United States President Donald Trump to make America great again might make Canada greater, too, eventually. For sure, there is pain in the meantime. Free trade with the U.S. has clear benefits that businesses and consumers alike have become accustomed to. However, in 2018, Trump imposed tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminium, triggering a trade dispute. Tariffs have again compromised this arrangement, causing economic pain to businesses and consumers alike.

On the upside, these challenges are forcing long-overdue changes in Canada. Ottawa is dedicating more resources to fight the opioid crisis, secure our borders and address transnational crime. Rebuilding our military also seems forthcoming, after years of neglect. For example, Ottawa’s commitment to increased NATO contributions and defence spending came directly after U.S. pressure to boost military readiness. These changes should not have required pressure from Trump, but they did.

Even better, Canada’s underachieving ways have become less acceptable. With free trade with the U.S. in jeopardy, Canadians are asking why there isn’t free trade between provinces or more pipelines to bring oil and natural gas to tidewater. Better late than never.

A study by University of Regina environmental sociology professor James Warren found that if the Trans Mountain, Northern Gateway and Energy East pipelines had been running at full capacity from 2015 to 2022, Canada would have seen $292 billion in additional export revenues—a staggering loss.

Canada finally seems ready to seize these opportunities. A Nanos Research poll found that six in 10 Quebecers would support the Energy East pipeline, which would bring Alberta oil to eastern refineries and Atlantic tankers. Seventy-seven per cent would support federal funding for pipeline construction, and only 15 per cent are opposed.

That’s good news for Alberta, but bad federal policies still leave the province miffed. Premier Danielle Smith recently made significant demands, saying that whichever prime minister forms government on April 28 has six months to respond, or Albertans will vote on independence.

Smith wants full access to oil and gas corridors; an end to Bill C-69; tankers allowed off the B.C. coast; no oil and gas emissions cap; no Clean Electricity Regulations; the return of single-use plastics; an end to the net-zero car mandate; industrial carbon taxation left to the provinces; and an end to censorship on energy companies. These changes would unleash Alberta’s economy and strengthen the entire country’s energy independence and fiscal health.

The premier said Albertans were done “subsidizing other provinces that are fully capable of funding themselves.” Although neither the Conservatives nor the Liberals are eager to change equalization, they may have to.

Equalization aims to ensure comparable services across provinces, but political considerations have left it bloated and distorted. The formula penalizes provinces rich in oil and gas while disregarding other revenue sources. Quebec receives $13 billion annually, facilitating its ban on fracking and leaving its shale gas in the ground.

Equalization discourages tax reductions, growth policies and resource development in recipient provinces. In 2025-26, every province but B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan will be recipients. Trump’s 51st state talk, combined with Western frustration with Ottawa, may finally push for reform, ultimately benefiting Canadian unity and the country’s GDP.

The standoffs between the U.S. and Canada, and Alberta and Ottawa, are like those between unions and employers. Tension between competing interests eventually leads to resolution. Canada is ripe for renewal.

 

Lee Harding is a research fellow for the Frontier Centre for Public Policy.

Share | Email | Print

Featured News

MORE NEWS

Federal Clean Power Plan Risks Blackouts And Higher Bills

Federal Clean Power Plan Risks Blackouts And Higher Bills

Apr 13, 2025

AI-fuelled data centres are pushing Canada’s grid to the brink, warns Maureen McCall. Provinces scramble to keep up while Ottawa’s Clean Electricity Regulations (CER) pile on risk and trigger constitutional fights. Hydropower’s tapped out, renewables can’t close the gap. McCall demands urgent action: scrap the CER, slash red tape on transmission projects, and supercharge investment in new power infrastructure. Without it, Canada faces soaring costs, blackouts and a blow to its global competitiveness.

Public Health Got COVID-19 Wrong But Won’t Admit It

Public Health Got COVID-19 Wrong But Won’t Admit It

Apr 10, 2025

A new paper by four Canadian doctors challenges the official COVID-19 response, arguing it wasn’t as evidence-based as authorities claimed. As Lee Harding explains, so-called “misinformation” wasn’t just coming from dissenting voices—it was also coming from public health officials themselves. Lockdowns, vaccine mandates, and mask policies failed to deliver, yet accountability remains elusive. If health authorities want trust, they must earn it back. Read more

What A Forgotten Warship Says About The West’s Decline

What A Forgotten Warship Says About The West’s Decline

Apr 9, 2025

When HMS Bristol—a Cold War-era British warship with a storied past—was quietly scrapped in 2024, Senior Fellow William Brooks saw more than just a naval relic lost. In this personal reflection, Brooks traces the ensign he inherited from his U.S. Navy uncle back to a time of true Western solidarity—through war, alliance, and shared values. Today, he laments the erosion of that unity, as identity politics, weakened militaries, and fractured alliances leave the West adrift in uncertain waters.