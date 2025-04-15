NEWSLETTER
Canada Is Failing, And No One Is Stopping It! – with Thomas Caldwell

Big Topics & Big Ideas
Published on April 15, 2025
Thomas S. Caldwell
Economy | Video | Trade | Leaders on the Frontier | Canada/US Relations

 

Tom Caldwell warns that Canada is losing some of its brightest minds at an alarming rate, and it’s a serious problem for the nation. As President, CEO, and Director of Urbana Corporation, a publicly traded investment firm, he argues that while Canada is a great place to start a business, it’s not a great place to grow one. He points to interprovincial trade barriers, an anti-growth mindset, and Quebec’s uncertain commitment to the country as key obstacles. Why don’t we have free trade within our own borders? Are we truly a unified country, or is dysfunction costing Canadians millions? David asks Tom what he would do if he was in government. You need to hear this. (64 minutes)

