Canada Is Failing, And No One Is Stopping It! – with Thomas Caldwell

Tom Caldwell warns that Canada is losing some of its brightest minds at an alarming rate, and it’s a serious problem for the nation. As President, CEO, and Director of Urbana Corporation, a publicly traded investment firm, he argues that while Canada is a great place to start a business, it’s not a great place to grow one. He points to interprovincial trade barriers, an anti-growth mindset, and Quebec’s uncertain commitment to the country as key obstacles. Why don’t we have free trade within our own borders? Are we truly a unified country, or is dysfunction costing Canadians millions? David asks Tom what he would do if he was in government. You need to hear this. (64 minutes)