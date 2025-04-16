12 Policy Ideas for a Renewed Canada

As Canada readies for a transformational election, the following are some of the key policy ideas that Canadians should consider their government adopting to propel the country forward.

Download as PDF (2 pages)

1. Open and Free Internal Markets: Eliminate regulatory, labour mobility and interprovincial trade barriers. Establish national utility corridors. Promote grid connections and energy-sharing between provinces. Facilitate improved regulation of housing development.

2. Restore Energy and Industrial Freedom: End government bias against hydrocarbons. Repeal bans on pipelines, single-use plastics, and plastics registries. Facilitate nuclear energy and infrastructure projects through regulatory streamlining. End the “climate crisis” doom narrative. Promote energy pragmatism. Encourage tech development through market signals, not mandates.

3. Comprehensive Fiscal and Tax Reform: Drastically curtail federal deficits and implement a credible plan to pay down the national debt. Lower personal and corporate tax rates; base corporate tax on free cash flow. Eliminate capital gains and carbon taxes. Transfer tax points (including GST) to provinces in exchange for ending Equalization.

4. Industrial Competition, Productivity and Growth Agenda: Dismantle barriers in air travel, utilities, and other sectors. Reform regulations to encourage domestic and foreign competition and innovation. Establish a national productivity commission modelled on Australia’s, focused on long term competitiveness, deregulation, and economic performance.

5. Restore Constitutional Balance: Return the federal government to its proper constitutional responsibilities while exiting areas of provincial jurisdiction (education, health, natural resources).

6. Rationalize the Civil Service: Return the federal civil service to population-adjusted 2015 levels, eliminating roles in over-regulated and constitutionally provincial domains. Promote public service transparency and neutrality. Abolish DEI mandates and hire based solely on merit.

7. Modernize Federal Assets and Crown Corporations: End subsidies and preferential treatment for Crown corporations and initiate strategic divestment. Create publicly traded royalty trusts for territorial mineral rights, majority-owned by territorial governments, to incentivize responsible resource development and investment.

8. Strengthen and Defend Sovereignty: Increase defence spending, acquire Arctic-ready military assets, reform procurement, and expand intelligence capacity to counter foreign interference. Reform immigration, secure borders, and prioritize the removal of illegal and violent entrants. Negotiate long-term energy supply deals with allies (e.g., Greece, Germany, Japan).

9. Restore National Identity, Symbols, and Citizenship: Abolish multiculturalism policy and programs. Promote integration and a shared civic identity. Restore a 5-year path to citizenship. End birthright citizenship for children of non-citizens. Restore monuments and names honouring founders and nation-builders (McDonald, Langevin, Cornwallis). Dismantle ideology-based institutions like the Human Rights Commission.

10. Reform the Canada Health Act: Let provinces innovate while preserving universality. Enable private service delivery and insurance experimentation within a public guaranteed framework.

11. Law, Order and Drug Policy: Recriminalize hard drug possession and public use. Prosecute organized crime and drug labs driving the overdose crisis. Shift focus from enabling addiction to prioritizing enforcement, recovery, and the protection of public safety.

12. Communications and Media Reform: End Canadian content requirements and overregulation of the Internet. Reform the CRTC to allow free expression and internet freedom. Phase out subsidies to legacy media.

As you consider your vote, ask your riding candidates about these policy ideas

What is the Frontier Centre?

Mission

The Frontier Centre for Public Policy’s mission is to improve awareness and understanding of the fundamental institutions of a free society by analyzing and advocating the wisdom of free markets in solving economic and social challenges in Canada.

How we go about our mission

Frontier is committed to addressing Canada’s challenges through innovative research and advocacy with a distinct western voice. Achieving this mission requires collaboration with like-minded individuals, donors, and partners.

Frontier publishes high-quality research. Its newsletter is distributed twice a week.

In addition, Frontier organizes seminars, events, and outreach to students, media appearances, commentaries, and social media engagement. Through its television program Leaders on the Frontier, Frontier reaches over ten million annually.

Our Principles:

Frontier advocates for classical liberal principles that emphasize the rights and freedoms of individuals, a limited state, the rule of law, freedom of expression and open markets.

These foundational principles are essential to building a fair, peaceful and prosperous society for everyone.

Public Policy Principles

a) Freedom (respect for rights and freedoms including open markets, rule of law and property rights)

b) Evidence (data-driven, not pre-determined narratives)

c) Transparency (measurement of results)

d) Neutrality (consideration of all delivery options)

e) Separation (elected officials as policymakers separated from operations)

f) Subsidiarity (services delivered as close to the people as possible)

g) Empowerment (enable citizens to choose)

h) Competition (instead of monopolies)

i) Civic society (cooperation and community)

Organizational Background and Supporting its Mission

The Frontier Centre for Public Policy is independent and non-partisan. Frontier is a registered educational charity with a Board of Directors, expert advisory panel and scholars. Frontier does not accept government funding and is supported entirely by the generosity of our donors.