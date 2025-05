The election’s over but the fallout is just beginning. What will Mark Carney do next? Can Pierre Poilievre hold on to power? Will the NDP prop up the Liberals to form a majority? David Leis and his guests former Liberal MP Dan McTeague and former Premier of Saskatchewan Grant Devine unpack it all. Fear vs. policy, winners vs. survivors, and what it means for Canada’s future. If you’re happy or discouraged by the results, this conversation will give you the clarity and hope you need.