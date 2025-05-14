NEWSLETTER
Will the West Leave? Inside the Growing Push for Separation – with Preston Manning

Big Topics & Big Ideas
Published on May 14, 2025
Preston Manning
Video | Leaders on the Frontier | Canada | West/East Divide

 

The election’s over—but the questions are just beginning. David Leis sits down with former politician Preston Manning to talk about what the results really mean for Canada’s future. Are we more divided than ever? What’s fuelling the unrest in the West? And could referendums or even secession be on the table? David and Preston get into everything from pipelines and energy security to why so many Westerners feel ignored by Ottawa. If you’re wondering where Canada goes from here—and whether the West will go with it—this conversation is for you. (58 minutes)

 

 

