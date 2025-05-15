Canada’s Last Chance? What Must Happen Before It’s Too Late – with Dorothy Dobbie, Lt. Gen Michel Maisonneuve, Robert-Falcon Ouellette

Canada can’t fake it anymore. While other nations are signing trade deals and rebuilding strength, Canada is stuck—facing rising separatist tensions, a stagnant economy, and a military in decline. Former MPs Dorothy Dobbie and Robert-Falcon Ouellette along with Lt. Gen. Michel Maisonneuve discuss Prime Minister Mark Carney’s new cabinet and the very narrow window to act and turn things around for Canada. Will leaders unite on urgent policy reform, or will the country slip further into division, debt, and decline?