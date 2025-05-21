FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 21, 2025

Frontier Centre for Public Policy Welcomes Collin May as Senior Fellow

Winnipeg, Manitoba — The Frontier Centre for Public Policy is pleased to announce the appointment of Collin May as a Senior Fellow. A Calgary-based lawyer, academic, and public intellectual, May brings wide-ranging political philosophy, law, and human rights expertise to Frontier’s expanding team of policy thinkers.

May is an accomplished author and commentator who has written extensively on cancel culture, professional regulation, political theory, and antisemitism. His work has been published in national and international outlets such as the National Post, Jerusalem Post, Calgary Herald, The Hub, C2C Journal, Troy Media, and academic journals like Academic Questions and Society.

“Collin’s rigorous intellectual background and courage in tackling difficult issues make him a valuable addition to our growing team of Senior Fellows,” said David Leis, President and CEO of the Frontier Centre for Public Policy. “His voice will help Canadians critically engage with the philosophical underpinnings of many modern challenges.”

As a Senior Fellow, May will contribute essays, commentary and research on free expression, postmodernism, radicalization, human rights, and institutional reform.

About Collin May

Collin May is a lawyer in Calgary, Alberta, and an Adjunct Lecturer in Community Health Sciences with the Cumming School of Medicine at the University of Calgary. He is also a dedicated patient safety advocate. He holds degrees in political philosophy, religion (with a focus on medieval Islamic, Jewish and Christian thought), and law from Harvard University, the École des hautes études en sciences sociales (Paris), Dalhousie Law School, and the University of Alberta.

From 1997 to 2002, May worked with the United Nations International Telecommunications Union and later with the International Committee of the Red Cross in Geneva, Switzerland. He has served on multiple federal and provincial boards and tribunals and, in 2022, briefly held the role of Chief of the Alberta Human Rights Commission. He is currently developing a collection of essays on the legal, social, and psychological dimensions of cancel culture, and conducting research on the influence of Martin Heidegger’s philosophy on political radicalization and university movements.

Media Availability

Collin May is available for interviews and commentary on freedom of expression, cancel culture, human rights, professional regulation, political philosophy, and higher education.

Contact:

Collin May, Senior Fellow

Email: cmay@collinmaylaw.com

Marco Navarro-Génie, PhD

Vice President of Research and Policy

Frontier Centre for Public Policy

Email: mng@fcpp.org

About the Frontier Centre for Public Policy

The Frontier Centre for Public Policy is an independent Canadian think-tank that conducts research and analysis on public policy issues, including energy, economics and governance.