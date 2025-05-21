Why Some Albertans Say Separation Is the Only Way

Frustrated. Fed up. Ready for change. That’s how many Albertans feel after years of being sidelined by Ottawa. In this eye-opening episode, David Leis sits down with Dr. Dennis Modry and Lawyer Jeff Rath—two key voices behind the Alberta Prosperity Project—to talk about the growing push for sovereignty. Is Alberta better off on its own? Why are more people demanding a referendum? And what would independence really look like—for the economy, Indigenous communities, and Alberta’s place in the world? We get into everything: Trudeau’s policies, the recent election, the TMX pipeline, Western alienation, and why some say the current system is simply ungovernable. If you think the separation talk is just noise… you’ll want to hear this. (83 minutes)