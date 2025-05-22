Canada’s Quiet Collapse, What No One Wants to Admit

Is Canada’s federation coming apart? With Parliament repeatedly prorogued, no budget, and a federal government operating with zero accountability, frustration is growing—especially in the West. David Leis is joined by Cory Morgan, Columnist at the Western Standard, Lee Harding, Investigative Journalist and Senior Research Associate at Frontier Centre, and Marco Navarro-Genie, VP of Research at Frontier Centre. Together, they’ll break down the growing cracks in Canadian unity—and what needs to change before it’s too late.