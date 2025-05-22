NEWSLETTER
Donate
Donate

Canada’s Quiet Collapse, What No One Wants to Admit

Big Topics & Big Ideas
Published on May 22, 2025
Cory Morgan | David Leis | Lee Harding | Marco Navarro-Genie
Podcast | Frontier Live | Canada

 

Is Canada’s federation coming apart? With Parliament repeatedly prorogued, no budget, and a federal government operating with zero accountability, frustration is growing—especially in the West. David Leis is joined by Cory Morgan, Columnist at the Western Standard, Lee Harding, Investigative Journalist and Senior Research Associate at Frontier Centre, and Marco Navarro-Genie, VP of Research at Frontier Centre. Together, they’ll break down the growing cracks in Canadian unity—and what needs to change before it’s too late.

 

 

Share | Email | Print

Featured News

MORE NEWS

Ottawa Foresees A Future Of Despair For Canadians. And Shrugs.

Ottawa Foresees A Future Of Despair For Canadians. And Shrugs.

May 13, 2025

  A government report envisions Canadians foraging for food by 2040. Ottawa offers no solutions, just management of national decline An obscure but disturbing federal report suggests Canadians could be foraging for food on public lands by 2040. Policy Horizons...