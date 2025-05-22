May 22, 2025

Frontier Centre for Public Policy Welcomes Maureen McCall as Fellow

Winnipeg, Manitoba — The Frontier Centre for Public Policy is pleased to announce the appointment of Maureen McCall as a Fellow. With a distinguished background in energy communications, media production, and corporate analysis, McCall brings deep insight and hands-on experience to the Centre’s expanding policy work on Canada’s energy sector.

McCall is a seasoned communicator, researcher and writer with a strong track record in mainstream media and the energy industry. She has contributed to leading publications such as BOEReport.com, EnergyNow.ca, NaturalGasWorld.com, and Troy Media while developing effective social media content strategies. She has been interviewed on broadcast media to provide insight on energy policy and trends.

“Maureen’s cross-sector experience in journalism and energy makes her uniquely positioned to help Canadians better understand the complex forces shaping our energy economy,” said David Leis, President and CEO of the Frontier Centre for Public Policy. “We’re thrilled to welcome her to the Frontier team.”

As a Fellow, McCall will produce commentary, analysis and research to advance informed dialogue around energy issues, responsible development, and Canada’s regulatory landscape.

About Maureen McCall

Maureen McCall is a Research Fellow at the Frontier Centre for Public Policy. She holds a BA in political science and literature from York University, a broadcast diploma from Humber Polytechnic, and an Energy Joint Venture Analyst certificate from the Petroleum Joint Venture Association. Before joining the Frontier Centre, she worked with major oil and gas firms including ConocoPhillips Canada, Ovintiv, Devon Canada, Husky Energy, Parkland Fuels, InterPipeline Ltd., and Apache Canada. She also served for seven years on the Board of Directors of the Petroleum Joint Venture Association. Before transitioning into energy, McCall built a successful media career as a show producer and host with various national broadcasters, delivering regular feature content.

Media Availability

Maureen McCall is available for interviews and commentary on Canadian energy policy, corporate communications, energy media coverage, and joint venture operations.

Contact:

Maureen McCall, Fellow

Email: mccall28@telus.net

Marco Navarro-Génie, PhD

Vice President of Research and Policy

Frontier Centre for Public Policy

Email: mng@fcpp.org

About the Frontier Centre for Public Policy

The Frontier Centre for Public Policy is an independent Canadian think-tank that conducts research and analysis on public policy issues, including energy, economics and governance.