Canada’s Economy Is in Trouble—But There’s a Way Out

Why are Canadians getting poorer while Americans surge ahead? David Leis and economic columnist Matthew Lau talk about the widening economic gap between Canada and the U.S.—and the numbers are alarming. Business investment is down, productivity is flat, and the middle class is feeling the squeeze. They break down the $48 billion deficit, rising government spending, and the case for privatization. Is Ottawa helping—or just getting in the way? Plus they talk about trade barriers between provinces, corporate welfare, and why Alberta’s frustration might be a warning for the rest of the country. If you’re worried about the cost of living, the shrinking middle class, or what kind of future we’re headed for—this is the episode you need to hear. (56 minutes)