NEWSLETTER
Donate
Donate

Canada’s Economy Is in Trouble—But There’s a Way Out

Big Topics & Big Ideas
Published on May 27, 2025
David Leis | Matthew Lau
Economy | Video | Leaders on the Frontier

 

Why are Canadians getting poorer while Americans surge ahead? David Leis and economic columnist Matthew Lau talk about the widening economic gap between Canada and the U.S.—and the numbers are alarming. Business investment is down, productivity is flat, and the middle class is feeling the squeeze. They break down the $48 billion deficit, rising government spending, and the case for privatization. Is Ottawa helping—or just getting in the way? Plus they talk about trade barriers between provinces, corporate welfare, and why Alberta’s frustration might be a warning for the rest of the country. If you’re worried about the cost of living, the shrinking middle class, or what kind of future we’re headed for—this is the episode you need to hear. (56 minutes)

 

 

Share | Email | Print

Featured News

MORE NEWS

Tariffs Get The Blame But It’s Non-Tariff Barriers That Kill Free Trade

Tariffs Get The Blame But It’s Non-Tariff Barriers That Kill Free Trade

May 17, 2025

Tariffs get all the headlines, but Ian Madsen reveals it’s non-tariff barriers, quietly imposed rules, subsidies, and restrictions that truly stifle free trade. From telecom ownership limits to convoluted regulations, these hidden obstacles drive up prices, choke innovation, and shield domestic industries from global competition. Canada ranks among the worst offenders. If Ottawa is serious about free trade, it’s time to tackle the red tape, not just the tariffs.