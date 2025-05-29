Frontier Centre for Public Policy Welcomes Pierre Gilbert as Senior Fellow

Winnipeg, Manitoba — The Frontier Centre for Public Policy is pleased to announce the appointment of Pierre Gilbert, PhD as a Senior Fellow. A respected scholar in biblical studies and theology, Dr. Gilbert brings decades of academic, institutional, and pastoral experience to the Centre’s research and public commentary on ethics, cultural issues, and the intersection of faith and public policy.

Dr. Gilbert has taught Old Testament studies, theology, and biblical interpretation for nearly four decades at institutions across Canada and the United States, including Canadian Mennonite University, Concord College, and Mennonite Brethren Biblical Seminary in California. He is widely recognized for his work on biblical ethics, the theology of violence, and moral frameworks rooted in Judeo-Christian tradition.

“Dr. Gilbert’s deep knowledge of Scripture and history, combined with his willingness to address controversial questions in public life, makes him a strong addition to our research team,” said David Leis, President and CEO of the Frontier Centre for Public Policy. “We’re excited to have his voice contributing to today’s pressing cultural and ethical debates.”

As a Senior Fellow, Dr. Gilbert will offer analysis, commentary and public education on faith and society, cultural renewal, religious literacy, and moral foundations in Canadian public life.

About Pierre Gilbert

Pierre Gilbert is Associate Professor of Biblical Studies and Theology at Canadian Mennonite University in Winnipeg, where he has served from 2000 to 2024. He previously held faculty and leadership positions at Mennonite Brethren Biblical Seminary in Fresno, California; Institut Biblique Laval/Université de Montréal; and several other institutions. He holds a PhD in Biblical Studies (Old Testament) from the Université de Montréal, an MA in Biblical Studies from Winnipeg Theological Seminary, and a Bachelor of Religious Education from Winnipeg Bible College.

Dr. Gilbert has written extensively on biblical interpretation, the ethics of divine violence, and the application of Old Testament principles to contemporary society. His academic work is complemented by pastoral ministry roles and ongoing public engagement. In addition to his academic career, he currently serves as Interim Minister at Selkirk Community Church in Manitoba.

Media Availability

Dr. Pierre Gilbert is available for interviews and commentary on biblical ethics, religion and public life, cultural trends, moral philosophy, and the role of faith in democratic societies.

Contact:

Pierre Gilbert, Senior Fellow

Email: pgilbert@cmu.ca

Marco Navarro-Génie, PhD

Vice President of Research and Policy

Frontier Centre for Public Policy

Email: mng@fcpp.org

About the Frontier Centre for Public Policy

The Frontier Centre for Public Policy is an independent Canadian think-tank that conducts research and analysis on public policy issues, including energy, economics and governance.