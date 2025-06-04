Frontier Centre For Public Policy Welcomes Retired Lieutenant-General J.O. Michel Maisonneuve As Senior Fellow.

June 4, 2025

WINNIPEG — The Frontier Centre for Public Policy has appointed retired Lieutenant-General J.O. Michel Maisonneuve as a senior fellow. A decorated Canadian military leader, educator and author, Maisonneuve brings more than four decades of senior leadership experience in defence, diplomacy, education and institutional transformation to the Centre’s growing work on Canadian defence and national security.

Maisonneuve served 35 years in the Canadian Armed Forces, rising to the rank of lieutenant-general and serving in key leadership roles nationally and abroad. As chief of staff at NATO’s Supreme Allied Command Transformation, he led the Alliance’s global innovation and reform efforts. He was later appointed academic director of the Royal Military College Saint-Jean, where he served ten years and helped re-establish the college as a degree-granting institution.

“Michel Maisonneuve’s leadership experience, in Canada and internationally, offers critical insight into the challenges facing our defence and foreign policy establishment,” said David Leis, president and CEO of the Frontier Centre for Public Policy. “He has served this country with distinction and will play an important role in shaping our thinking on national security, leadership and global alliances. These key issues relate to our national prosperity.”

As a senior fellow, Maisonneuve will contribute commentary, research and analysis on Canadian defence policy, military strategy, global security and Canada’s role in international institutions.

About Michel Maisonneuve

Lt.-Gen. (ret.) J.O. Michel Maisonneuve is a former senior commander in the Canadian Armed Forces. He served as assistant deputy chief of the defence staff, overseeing Canadian military operations at home and abroad, and as Canada’s representative with U.S. Central Command following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. He later led transformation efforts at NATO and served as academic director at the Royal Military College Saint-Jean from 2007 to 2018.

Maisonneuve holds a BA in French literature and an MA in defence management and policy from the Royal Military College of Canada. He is the author of *In Defence of Canada: Reflections of a Patriot* (Sutherland House, 2024). His awards include the Vimy Award (2020), the Meritorious Service Cross, the Commander of the Order of Military Merit, the French Legion of Honour, the NATO Meritorious Service Medal and the U.S. Legion of Merit.

He continues to serve in advisory roles and as a sought-after speaker on leadership, defence and public service.

Media availability

Maisonneuve is available for interviews and commentary on Canadian defence, civil-military relations, leadership, public service and international security.

