By March 2024, food banks across Canada recorded over 2 million visits in a single month, doubling the usage compared to a decade earlier. Meanwhile, Canadian dairy farms dumped an estimated 1 billion litres of milk (representing 10 percent of production) due to oversupply beyond federally mandated quotas.

Should Canada abolish or at least reform its supply management system to reduce food waste, such as the practice of milk dumping? Yes

No Vote

