Why You Can’t Afford a Home in Canada

Is the Canadian dream dying before our eyes? David Leis and urban affairs writer Joel Kotkin expose how rising housing costs, shrinking home ownership, and bad energy policies are creating a new kind of serfdom—where the middle class is squeezed out and the elites tighten their grip. Why are young Canadians locked out of homeownership? Is the government quietly killing economic freedom? And could global agendas be turning Canada into a testing ground for top-down control? This episode will change how you see Canada’s future—and why now is the time to fight back.(65 minutes)