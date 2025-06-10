What Mainstream Media Won’t Tell You—They Will. Meet the Couple Behind Northern Perspective.

NEWSLETTER
Published on June 10, 2025
David Leis | Ryan Davies | Tanya Davies
Tanya and Ryan Davies never planned to launch a political podcast. But when Covid hit and the country changed, so did they. In this conversation, they share their powerful journey from quiet citizens to bold truth-tellers behind the hit podcast Northern Perspective. They talk about what pushed them to speak out, the backlash they’ve faced, and the surprising support that’s followed. With over 180,000 subscribers, they’re tapping into something millions of Canadians are feeling: frustration, confusion, and a deep hunger for honest conversation. They also share their vision for Canada and what needs to change. If you’ve ever felt like the media doesn’t speak for you anymore, this is the episode you’ve been waiting for. (57 minutes)

 

Ford Government Is Right To Halt School Renaming Process

Jun 8, 2025

Senior Fellow Michael Zwaagstra supports the Ford government’s crackdown on school renaming, targeting boards like the TDSB for attempting to erase John A. Macdonald’s legacy. Yes, Macdonald was imperfect, but without him, there might not be a Canada. Renaming schools drains money and distracts from teaching, Zwaagstra argues. Honouring Macdonald preserves the country’s foundations, and Canadians owe him that.