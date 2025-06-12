Frontier Centre for Public Policy welcomes Matthew Lau as adjunct fellow

WINNIPEG — The Frontier Centre for Public Policy is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew Lau as an adjunct research fellow. Based in Toronto, Lau is a prominent writer and commentator on fiscal policy, economic theory, climate change, government regulation, school choice and broader public policy issues.

Lau is a regular columnist for the Financial Post editorial page in the National Post, and his work has appeared in the Toronto Sun, National Review, and several Canadian policy institutes, including the Montreal Economic Institute, the Atlantic Institute for Market Studies, and the Macdonald-Laurier Institute.

“Matthew Lau’s expertise in fiscal policy and his clear understanding of how economic and regulatory issues impact Canadians make him a valuable addition to our team,” said David Leis, president and CEO of the Frontier Centre for Public Policy. “We look forward to his contributions to the ongoing conversation about fiscal policy and government regulation in Canada.”

Lau is the co-author of End of the Chrétien Consensus? (Fraser Institute, 2017) and contributed a chapter to The 1867 Project (Aristotle Foundation, 2023). He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree, specializing in finance and economics, from the University of Toronto, and is a CFA charterholder.

Matthew Lau is available for interviews and commentary on fiscal policy, economic theory, government regulation, climate change, school choice, and broader public policy issues.

About the Frontier Centre for Public Policy

The Frontier Centre for Public Policy is an independent Canadian think-tank that conducts research and analysis on public policy issues, including energy, economics and governance.