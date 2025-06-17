Why More Parents Are Turning To Christian Schools

Parents are ditching progressive education in favour of Christian schools that focus on strong academics and traditional values

Progressive ideologies have reshaped Canadian education, prompting many parents to seek alternatives that align with their values. As gender ideology and critical race theory become more prominent in schools, organizations like Teach Beyond and the Canadian Christian Education Movement, CCEM, are working to provide faith-based options. But without government support, parental choice remains limited.

For decades, education in Canada has followed a leftward shift rooted in cultural Marxism, a concept introduced by Italian Marxist Antonio Gramsci. He argued that cultural institutions—schools, media and churches—must be taken over to reshape society, a strategy known as the “long march through the institutions.” This influence is evident today, particularly in public education.

Schools, once focused primarily on academics and traditional values, have become ideological battlegrounds. Parents increasingly voice concerns about curricula that introduce complex social theories on gender and race at early ages. Many believe these teachings reflect political activism rather than balanced education. As a result, some families are looking for schools that emphasize moral clarity, strong academics and values rooted in faith.

In response to their concerns, Teach Beyond and CCEM are establishing Christian-based education programs as alternatives. Teach Beyond, founded 70 years ago by Saskatchewan resident Leo Janz, has expanded to 82 countries, supporting thousands of teachers and learners. CCEM, led by Greg Needham, has helped about 40 churches in five provinces start schools in response to growing parental concerns.

Needham says he hears the same comments almost daily from Christian leaders and laypeople: “‘“We’ve been talking about doing something in the world of education for some time. We just didn’t have the bandwidth. We just didn’t know what to do. We just didn’t find the right people,”

CCEM provides the guidance needed to turn interest into sustainable schooling, helping communities launch micro-schools, homeschool networks and collaborative learning spaces. These alternatives allow parents to place their children in learning environments that align with their beliefs, which research suggests can significantly boost academic outcomes.

“We want to make sure that pastors have all the authority, but none of the work,” Needham adds. Many churches use only “15 to 25 per cent of their space,” presenting an opportunity for educational programs tailored to families’ values.

Despite the demand, launching independent schools comes with challenges. One of the biggest obstacles is finding qualified teachers willing to embrace a faith-based curriculum. “The government and teachers’ federations have a stranglehold on bachelor of education degrees,” Needham explains. Prospective teachers often face intense ideological pressures in certification programs, which discourages those who hold traditional values. Some educators ultimately leave the profession, exacerbating shortages in both public and private schooling.

To address this issue, CCEM hopes to collaborate with universities to establish alternative teacher certification pathways. These would allow educators to bypass rigid ideological gatekeeping and qualify to teach in independent schools without conforming to progressive academic mandates.

Government policies also play a role in the viability of Christian education. Some provinces, like Manitoba, are more receptive, while others pose bureaucratic challenges. Taxpayer support for Christian schools varies widely, with some provinces providing partial funding while others offer little to no assistance. CCEM is working to ensure financial models minimize barriers, focusing on private donations to relieve financial strain on families who want faith-based education.

To expand their reach, CCEM has partnered with “25 like-minded groups, including homeschool associations, legal defence organizations and Christian educational institutions.” Their goal is not to replace public schools but to give parents real alternatives. As concerns about public education grow, these partnerships help strengthen independent schools and provide essential legal and operational support.

Education shapes society, and those concerned about preserving Western traditions should pay attention to what happens in schools. The current education system increasingly favours ideological indoctrination over balanced teaching, making parental choice more important than ever. Some teachers see it as their “obligation and moral call to put a different value set in children than held by their parents, that they may create a new society.”

Teachers’ unions and education faculties show little sign of reversing course, but change is possible if parents have access to viable, affordable options. Governments should support parental choice by funding independent schools and reforming teacher certification processes. These steps would ensure families have access to schools that reflect their values rather than forcing them into a one-size-fits-all education system.

Education reform requires leadership and vision. Without bold action, Canada risks drifting further from its foundational values. Reversing the long march through the institutions is possible if governments give parents meaningful alternatives to the ideological shifts in public schools.

Lee Harding is a Research Fellow for the Frontier Centre for Public Policy.