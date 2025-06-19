Israel & Iran at War, Canada’s Not Prepared

Tensions in the Middle East are exploding. As Iran and Israel clash, will the U.S. get pulled into another war? And if so—what could happen next? Join David Leis with intelligence expert Scott McGregor and crisis management expert Lt. Col. David Redman as they break down: -What’s really happening in the region -What this conflict means to Canada -What the G7 summit revealed—and why President Trump left early And most importantly: Is Canada taking its own national security seriously enough? With rising global instability, ignoring our vulnerabilities could be a costly mistake.