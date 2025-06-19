NEWSLETTER
Donate
Donate

Israel & Iran at War, Canada’s Not Prepared

Big Topics & Big Ideas
Published on June 19, 2025
David Leis | David Redman | Scott McGregor
Podcast | Frontier Live | Military

 

 

Tensions in the Middle East are exploding. As Iran and Israel clash, will the U.S. get pulled into another war? And if so—what could happen next? Join David Leis with intelligence expert Scott McGregor and crisis management expert Lt. Col. David Redman as they break down: -What’s really happening in the region -What this conflict means to Canada -What the G7 summit revealed—and why President Trump left early And most importantly: Is Canada taking its own national security seriously enough? With rising global instability, ignoring our vulnerabilities could be a costly mistake.

 

Share | Email | Print

Featured News

MORE NEWS