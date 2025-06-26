NEWSLETTER
Do Canadians Still Know Who We Are?

Big Topics & Big Ideas
Published on June 26, 2025
David Leis | Gerry Bowler | Marco Navarro-Genie
Civil Liberties | Culture Wars | Podcast | Frontier Live | Canada

 

 

With Canada Day just around the corner, many Canadians are asking: what are we even celebrating anymore? Our national pride is fading. The new passport scrubs out heroes and history—replacing them with cartoons and generic images. Is this just symbolic, or is the Canadian identity being erased right in front of us? Has multiculturalism strengthened our country—or fractured it? Joining David Leis to dig deep into these questions: Dr. Gerry Bowler – Historian and cultural commentator Marco Navarro-Genie, VP of Research at the Frontier Centre They’ll talk about: -Whether multiculturalism has diluted Canadian identity -Why national pride is fading -What needs to change to restore unity, pride, and purpose in Canada.

 

