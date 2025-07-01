Canada’s Identity

NEWSLETTER
Published on July 1, 2025
Should Canadians restore their distinct national identity, or has it gone too far down the path of what former Prime Minister Trudeau once called a "post-national state" with no particular identity?
School Grading Practices

Jun 25, 2025

  As Canada’s international education rankings decline, debate grows over grading practices. Some argue that prioritizing student effort over objective achievement reduces academic rigour, obscures accurate performance data, and weakens accountability in...

Artificial Intelligence

Jun 17, 2025

  Artificial intelligence and digital technologies are changing jobs, businesses, and daily life. As G7 leaders meet in Kananaskis, they plan to discuss how countries can collaborate on establishing rules and standards for these technologies. ...

Health Services Choice

Jun 11, 2025

  Canada’s healthcare system faces long wait times, staff shortages, and rising costs. Some argue that introducing private options alongside public care could improve access and efficiency, while others fear it may undermine universal access. ...