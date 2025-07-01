NEWSLETTER
Happy Canada Day from the Frontier Centre for Public Policy!

Happy Canada Day!
Published on July 1, 2025
David Leis
On behalf of everyone at the Frontier Centre, I wish you and your loved ones a joyful and meaningful Canada Day. Today, we celebrate not just the birth of our great nation, but also the values that have long defined Canada — freedom, responsibility, and a commitment to democratic governance. These are principles that we work every day to preserve and promote through our research and advocacy.

As we look ahead, we remain deeply grateful for your continued support and engagement. Thanks to your generosity and partnership, the Frontier Centre is able to champion policy ideas that protect individual liberty and enhance the well-being of all Canadians. Together, we can ensure that Canada remains strong, free, and forward-thinking for generations to come.

Warm wishes,

David Leis
 President & CEO
Frontier Centre for Public Policy

 

