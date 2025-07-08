Canada’s Political System Is Crumbling—How It Will Affect You

Canada’s political machine is grinding—but is it doing anything useful? In this eye-opening conversation, David Leis sits down with former MP Dan McTeague to talk about Parliament’s dysfunction, runaway spending, and the shocking lack of transparency in Ottawa. They also break down Canada’s energy crisis, the failures of federal-provincial collaboration, and why the private sector—not politicians—might be the key to rebuilding national unity. If you’re wondering where Canada’s leadership has gone, this is a conversation you can’t afford to miss.(39 minutes)