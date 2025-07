The government is quietly pushing laws that could let them spy on your mail, ban content online, and criminalize big cash purchases. Bill C-2 (The Strong Border Act) could give Canada Post the power to open your mail and much more. The Online Harms Act is back—and more dangerous than ever. David Leis talks with Joshua Dehaas of the Canadian Constitution Foundation to break it all down—and explain why you need to act now. This episode is your wake-up call. (70 minutes)