NEWSLETTER
Donate
Donate

Land Acknowledgements: Respect or Empty Words?

Big Topics and Big Ideas
Published on July 17, 2025
David Leis | Frances Widdowson | John Carpay | Marco Navarro-Genie
Aboriginal Futures | Culture Wars | Podcast | Frontier Live

 

If we keep saying we’re on “Treaty Territories”… why don’t we give it back? Do land acknowledgements actually help Indigenous peoples—or are they just empty words designed to ease guilt?

This week, David Leis is joined by Frances Widdowson (Expert on Indigenous Policy), John Carpay (Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms), and Marco Navarro-Genie (VP of Research at the Frontier Centre) to unpack one of the most controversial questions in Canada today:

What do land acknowledgements really mean—and are they doing more harm than good?

Share | Email | Print

Featured News

MORE NEWS