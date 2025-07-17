Land Acknowledgements: Respect or Empty Words?

If we keep saying we’re on “Treaty Territories”… why don’t we give it back? Do land acknowledgements actually help Indigenous peoples—or are they just empty words designed to ease guilt?

This week, David Leis is joined by Frances Widdowson (Expert on Indigenous Policy), John Carpay (Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms), and Marco Navarro-Genie (VP of Research at the Frontier Centre) to unpack one of the most controversial questions in Canada today:

What do land acknowledgements really mean—and are they doing more harm than good?