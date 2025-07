Marco Navarro-Genie argues that Canada’s first-ever LNG export from Kitimat marks a long-overdue entry into global energy markets. After years of federal delays and regulatory barriers, this development signals a path to energy independence, job creation, and emissions reduction by displacing coal abroad.

