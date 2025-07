Is Canada’s food system broken? David Leis sits down with host of The Food Professor Podcast, Dr. Sylvain Charlebois, to get the truth about rising grocery bills, supply management, and what’s really driving food prices. From dairy quotas to global trade tensions, they explore the hidden forces shaping what ends up on your plate and what needs to change. Can Canada stay competitive in the global food market? Are government policies helping or hurting our farmers and families? (77 minutes)