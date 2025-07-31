Is Canada Sleepwalking into a Trade Disaster?

As the United States locks in major trade deals with Japan and the European Union, Canada risks missing the window of opportunity. With the August 1 trade deadline fast approaching, tariffs on Canadian goods could surge by 25%, and yet talks with the U.S. remain stalled. Parliament is still on summer break, and leadership seems nowhere to be found. How do we run a country like this? And how do we get Canada moving again when we’re stuck with our elbows up and no one at the table? David Leis is joined by Catherine Swift, President of the Coalition of Concerned Manufacturers and Businesses of Canada, and Grant Devine, former Premier of Saskatchewan, to break down what’s really happening and what must be done before it’s too late.