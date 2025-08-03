Universities Have Traded Truth For Ideology And Marxism Is Winning

They have become hubs of Marxist indoctrination, where critical thinking is sacrificed for political conformity

The rise of political figures like Zohran Mamdani, recently elected as New York’s Democratic mayoral candidate, reflects a broader transformation in higher education. Mamdani, whose views are shaped by Marxist thought and social justice activism, is emblematic of a generation of leaders influenced by academic environments that increasingly prioritize ideology over inquiry.

This shift in academia has sparked debate about the role of universities in shaping public discourse. Once seen as bastions of intellectual rigour and open debate, many institutions are now criticized for promoting a narrow set of ideological perspectives. Critics argue that this trend has turned education into a vehicle for activism, often at the expense of critical thinking and balanced analysis.

Mamdani’s academic background illustrates this evolution. A graduate of Bowdoin College with a degree in Africana studies and ties to institutions like Columbia University, he represents a cohort of students whose education has been deeply intertwined with identity politics and postcolonial theory. While these fields offer valuable insights into historical injustices, they are often presented as unquestionable frameworks rather than subjects of critical examination.

One of the most influential forces in this academic shift is the resurgence of Marxist theory, both in its classical form and through postcolonial and critical race lenses. These frameworks often divide society into binary categories of oppressors and oppressed, a perspective that has gained traction across many university campuses. While this lens can illuminate systemic inequalities, its dominance can also discourage alternative viewpoints and reduce complex issues to simplistic narratives.

Movements associated with “wokeness” have emerged from this intellectual environment. Initially rooted in calls for justice and awareness, these movements have, in some cases, evolved into rigid ideologies that prioritize ideological conformity over open dialogue. Emphasis on race, gender, and sexuality as primary axes of oppression has led to a new form of class struggle—one based on identity rather than material conditions.

This ideological focus has also influenced the push for “decolonization” in education. While efforts to address colonial legacies are important, critics caution that some interpretations of decolonization risk dismissing the contributions of Western civilization, such as democratic governance, scientific progress, and human rights. In Canada, for example, the conversation around decolonization intersects with Indigenous history, but it also raises questions about how to balance historical accountability with intellectual pluralism.

A particularly contentious area is the integration of Indigenous knowledge systems into scientific education. Advocates argue that Indigenous science offers valuable ecological and cultural insights. However, some scholars warn that replacing established scientific methods with alternative epistemologies could undermine the empirical rigour that has driven centuries of innovation.

The broader concern is that higher education is drifting away from its foundational principles: reason, evidence, and the pursuit of truth. As universities increasingly adopt activist frameworks, students may graduate with a limited ability to engage in nuanced debate or appreciate the complexities of history. Instead, they are often encouraged to view the world through a binary lens of victimhood and oppression.

This trend has implications beyond academia. It risks fostering division and resentment in society, weakening the shared values that underpin liberal democracy. The emergence of leaders like Mamdani is not an isolated phenomenon but part of a larger movement shaped by academic institutions that prioritize ideology over exploration.

To restore higher education as a space for genuine intellectual growth, we must reaffirm our commitment to open inquiry, diverse perspectives, and critical thinking. Only then can universities fulfill their role as engines of knowledge and progress in a pluralistic society.

With Identity Politics on the Defensive in Universities, Marxism Continues to Thrive

Philip Carl Salzman is an emeritus professor of anthropology at McGill University, a senior fellow at the Frontier Centre for Public Policy, a writing fellow at the Middle East Forum, and a past president of Scholars for Peace in the Middle East.