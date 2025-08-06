Diplomacy and Security

In light of PM Carney’s announcement to recognize a State of Palestine in September amid warnings from Washington…
Click below to view the last poll question results:
In light of PM Carney’s announcement to recognize a State of Palestine in September amid warnings from Washington…
Click below to view the last poll question results:
Share | Email | Print
A Snapshot of Property Rights Protection in Canada After 10 years
The writ has been dropped and Albertans are off to the polls on May 29. That leaves just four weeks for political leaders and voters to sort out what is arguably the most divisive, yet significant, issue for this election - health care. On Day 2, NDP leader Rachel...
MORE NEWS
Canadian civic institutions (charities, political parties, and professional associations) often fail to support individuals targeted by activist smear campaigns, leaving reputations—and free speech—at risk. Source: “Canada Caves When Free...
Marco Navarro-Genie argues that Canada’s first-ever LNG export from Kitimat marks a long-overdue entry into global energy markets. After years of federal delays and regulatory barriers, this development signals a path to energy independence, job creation, and...
In a recent Frontier commentary, Michael Zwaagstra argues that teacher strikes, such as those seen in Saskatchewan, unfairly disrupt student learning and should be replaced by binding arbitration—a system already in place in Manitoba. He contends that strikes...