Diplomacy and Security

Published on August 6, 2025
In light of PM Carney’s announcement to recognize a State of Palestine in September amid warnings from Washington…

Is it prudent for Canada to proceed with recognizing a Palestinian state if it risks jeopardizing its security and trade relations, particularly with the United States?
Free Speech and Institutions

Free Speech and Institutions

Free Speech and Institutions

Jul 29, 2025

  Canadian civic institutions (charities, political parties, and professional associations) often fail to support individuals targeted by activist smear campaigns, leaving reputations—and free speech—at risk. Source: “Canada Caves When Free...

Exporting Natural Gas Overseas

Exporting Natural Gas Overseas

Jul 23, 2025

  Marco Navarro-Genie argues that Canada’s first-ever LNG export from Kitimat marks a long-overdue entry into global energy markets. After years of federal delays and regulatory barriers, this development signals a path to energy independence, job creation, and...

Teacher’s Striking

Teacher’s Striking

Jul 16, 2025

  In a recent Frontier commentary, Michael Zwaagstra argues that teacher strikes, such as those seen in Saskatchewan, unfairly disrupt student learning and should be replaced by binding arbitration—a system already in place in Manitoba. He contends that strikes...