The Tragic Disappearance of Canada’s Middle Class

Canada should be booming but instead, we’re bleeding talent, crushing opportunity, and killing the middle class. Politicians seem more interested in controlling Canadians and are driving investment to the U.S. The result? You can’t afford a home, the middle class is disappearing, and a net outflow of money is eroding confidence in our economy and our democracy. David Leis is joined by Chris Bloomer, former CEO of the Canadian Energy Pipeline Association, and Gina Pappano, Executive Director of Invest Now, to expose the policies holding Canada back and what it will take to get our country moving again. (63 minutes)