Why Canadians Are Losing Faith in the System

Is Canada still a free country or are we sleepwalking into decline? David Leis sits down with constitutional lawyer Leighton Grey to discuss how political prosecutions, activist judges, and a crumbling national identity are threatening the very fabric of the nation. They get into the shocking decline of Canada’s economy compared to the U.S., the fallout of multiculturalism without a unifying identity, and how the courts are now rewriting the rules. Grey warns: “The rule of law is on life support.” Check out Leighton’s podcast, Grey Matter. (59 minutes)