Canada’s Economy Is Paralyzed, How Do We Fix It?

Big Topics & Big Ideas
Published on August 21, 2025
Dan McTeague | David Leis | Grant Devine
Economy | Podcast | Role of Government | Frontier Live

 

 

The Air Canada and government dispute showed us how fragile our economy is. On top of that, Parliament isn’t sitting, there’s no budget, trade talks are stalled, and housing is in crisis. Meanwhile, the U.S. is growing, President Donald Trump is pushing peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, and Canada is busy advocating for Palestinian statehood. What is going on? Former Saskatchewan Premier Grant Devine and former Liberal MP Dan McTeague join David Leis to unpack what’s really going on and what Canadians can do to help turn things around.

