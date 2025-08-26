The Truth About Genocide Claims in Canada’s History

What really happened in Canada’s colonial past and why does the truth still matter today? David Leis sits down with Lord Nigel Biggar, author of Colonialism: A Moral Reckoning, to unpack the complex history between colonial powers and Indigenous peoples. From early cooperation to painful conflicts and the controversial legacy of residential schools, Biggar challenges the oversimplified narratives shaping public debate. He also confronts the moral record of the British Empire and its role in both oppression and the abolition of slavery—arguing that only by facing history in full, not just the parts that fit an agenda, can we pursue real justice and reconciliation. (66 minutes)