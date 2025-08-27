Parental Oversight

NEWSLETTER
  Many parents feel sidelined in shaping what their children are taught in Canadian classrooms, especially on sensitive issues.
Published on August 27, 2025
Many parents feel sidelined in shaping what their children are taught in Canadian classrooms, especially on sensitive issues.

Should parents be consulted before schools introduce materials or lessons on topics related to gender identity, racial preferences, or political ideology?
Vote

Education

