Land Battles, Roadblocks & Rulings: Is This Canada’s Breaking Point?

Who really owns the land in Canada? The land isn’t “stolen,” but confusion over treaties, land claims, and protests is tearing our country apart. Canadians are being divided into classes of citizens, and few even remember what the treaties actually say. Recent roadblocks by Bloodvein First Nation banning hunters from Crown land, and court rulings like B.C.’s 800-acre land decision are creating chaos. Who’s benefiting from this division? What’s the vision for Canada moving forward? Retired judge and author Brian Giesbrecht and policy advisor Tom Flanagan join David Leis to tackle the big questions: Can we find common ground? What are the real solutions to this growing impasse?