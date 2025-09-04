Teachers’ Strikes

NEWSLETTER
Published on September 4, 2025
Many parents feel sidelined in shaping what their children are taught in Canadian classrooms, especially on sensitive issues.

Should provinces ban teacher strikes outright in favour of mandatory arbitration to balance educators’ bargaining rights with the continuity of learning for students and the stability of families?
