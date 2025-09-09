NEWSLETTER
Donate
Donate

Reforming Canada Post

  European postal privatizations keep prices low and service universal—unlike Canada Post, where political control and union resistance block reform. As suggested by Conrad Eder’s recent OpEd… Click below to […]
Published on September 9, 2025
Frontier Centre
Opinion Polls

 

European postal privatizations keep prices low and service universal—unlike Canada Post, where political control and union resistance block reform.

As suggested by Conrad Eder’s recent OpEd

Should Canada follow Europe’s lead and privatize Canada Post to modernize service and reduce political and union interference?
Vote

Click below to view the last poll question results:

Teachers’ Strikes

Share | Email | Print

Featured News

MORE NEWS

Teachers’ Strikes

Teachers’ Strikes

Sep 4, 2025

  Many parents feel sidelined in shaping what their children are taught in Canadian classrooms, especially on sensitive issues. Click below to view the last poll question results: Parental Oversight

Parental Oversight

Parental Oversight

Aug 27, 2025

  Many parents feel sidelined in shaping what their children are taught in Canadian classrooms, especially on sensitive issues. Click below to view the last poll question results: Education

Education

Education

Aug 18, 2025

  As identity politics retreats, Marxist ideology remains entrenched in universities, shaping graduates' worldviews and moral judgments while ignoring the catastrophic historical record of totalitarian regimes. Click below to view the last...