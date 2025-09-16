Every Child Must Matter

James C. McCrae argues here that if we truly cared that every child matters, we’d demand names for those allegedly buried in Kamloops—yet no excavation, no names, and no answers, four years later.
Click below to view the last poll question results:
James C. McCrae argues here that if we truly cared that every child matters, we’d demand names for those allegedly buried in Kamloops—yet no excavation, no names, and no answers, four years later.
Click below to view the last poll question results:
Share | Email | Print
A Snapshot of Property Rights Protection in Canada After 10 years
The writ has been dropped and Albertans are off to the polls on May 29. That leaves just four weeks for political leaders and voters to sort out what is arguably the most divisive, yet significant, issue for this election - health care. On Day 2, NDP leader Rachel...
MORE NEWS
European postal privatizations keep prices low and service universal—unlike Canada Post, where political control and union resistance block reform. As suggested by Conrad Eder's recent OpEd... Click below to view the last poll question...
Many parents feel sidelined in shaping what their children are taught in Canadian classrooms, especially on sensitive issues. Click below to view the last poll question results: Parental Oversight
Many parents feel sidelined in shaping what their children are taught in Canadian classrooms, especially on sensitive issues. Click below to view the last poll question results: Education