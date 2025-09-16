NEWSLETTER
Every Child Must Matter

Published on September 16, 2025
James C. McCrae argues here that if we truly cared that every child matters, we’d demand names for those allegedly buried in Kamloops—yet no excavation, no names, and no answers, four years later.

Do you believe that Canadians should demand a careful formal excavation at the Kamloops site to confirm whether remains are buried there, so any children thought to lie there can be properly honoured?
Reforming Canada Post

