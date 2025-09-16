From Censored to NIH Director, Dr. Jayanta Bhattacharya Speaks Out

He was silenced by the media for questioning lockdowns. Now Dr. Jayanta Bhattacharya has been appointed Director of the U.S. National Institute of Health. In this exclusive interview, he shares his shock at the appointment, his first mandate to rebuild trust in science, and why lessons from Sweden’s pandemic response—no lockdowns, and a lower mortality than Canada—must not be ignored. Dr. Bhattacharya warns another pandemic is coming, and unless policies change, lockdowns will return. Why isn’t the media telling the truth? (32 minutes)