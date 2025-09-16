NEWSLETTER
From Censored to NIH Director, Dr. Jayanta Bhattacharya Speaks Out

Published on September 16, 2025
David Leis | Jay Bhattacharya
Civil Liberties | COVID-19 | Video | Leaders on the Frontier

 

 

He was silenced by the media for questioning lockdowns. Now Dr. Jayanta Bhattacharya has been appointed Director of the U.S. National Institute of Health. In this exclusive interview, he shares his shock at the appointment, his first mandate to rebuild trust in science, and why lessons from Sweden’s pandemic response—no lockdowns, and a lower mortality than Canada—must not be ignored. Dr. Bhattacharya warns another pandemic is coming, and unless policies change, lockdowns will return. Why isn’t the media telling the truth?  (32 minutes)

