Red Tape Is Killing Canadian Housing Affordability

It’s not just about supply and demand, bureaucracy and bad policy are driving up housing prices

Imagine putting down a hefty deposit on a $1 million pre-construction condo only to find out at closing that your unit is now worth $800,000.

That’s a $200,000 shortfall. Since banks traditionally lend based on appraised value, you’re left with two choices: cough up the extra cash or walk away and kiss your deposit goodbye.

Canada’s housing affordability crisis isn’t just about rising prices—it’s about a broken system, strangled by red tape, that can’t keep up with buyers changing preferences.

This isn’t an isolated problem. In major cities across Canada, appraisals are landing 10 to 30 per cent below contract prices. And it’s exposing a deeper dysfunction in our housing market.

Toronto alone has more than 24,000 unsold new condos. Units that once attracted investors and young professionals now sit empty, and yet, more small condos are on the way. Meanwhile, buyers are hunting for larger, livable spaces they either can’t afford or can’t find.

How did we get here? It’s about more than just supply and demand. It’s about municipal red tape and sluggish approval systems that choke off the market’s ability to respond to changing needs.

If we’re serious about affordability, we have to fix this bottleneck. That starts with slashing approval timelines to restore the market’s ability to deliver the homes that Canadians want, and can afford, to own.

These delays don’t just frustrate builders: they limit housing supply, inflate prices, and leave Canadians competing for homes that don’t fit their lives or budgets.

Across the country, getting from concept to construction can take years. The planning grind—permits, consultations, applications, assessments—drags on and racks up indirect costs of as much as $5,576 per unit per month.

In Toronto, approvals average 25 months. That delay alone could tack on more than $100,000 to the final price of a condo. And that doesn’t even include the direct costs and fees associated with the processes themselves.

These delays don’t just raise costs. By the time a project finally breaks ground, consumer preferences and market conditions have shifted, leaving developers stuck delivering yesterday’s housing to today’s buyers.

Even those who can afford larger units hesitate to commit. Who wants to wait years to move in? Unsurprisingly, larger units are often the last to sell in new developments—too costly for most, too long a wait for the rest.

The result? A steady stream of undersized condos that few actually want, offered at prices buyers can only reluctantly afford.

Yes, regulation has a place. But among the 35 member countries of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Canada ranked 34th in permitting speed, with an average of 249 days. That’s not oversight—that’s paralysis. Countries with similarly strong environmental and safety standards manage to approve projects in half the time. So what’s our excuse?

It doesn’t have to be this way. Some cities are proving that faster approvals don’t mean cutting corners—they mean cutting red tape.

Between 2022 and 2024, Halifax slashed its approval timelines from 20.8 months to 9.8. Edmonton went from 10.5 months to just 3.4, while still allowing enough time for meaningful assessments.

Other cities could follow suit by adopting tools like automated same-day permits, consolidating overlapping policies, creating fast-track review lanes for compliant developers, and publishing timelines to inject predictability and accountability into the process.

Let’s be clear: this isn’t about giving developers a free ride. It’s about giving Canadians a fighting chance at homeownership.

Unlike interest rates or material costs, these delays are entirely within government control. If policymakers actually want a responsive housing market, they must address the gridlock that they’ve created.

These lengthy timelines aren’t inevitable—they’re policy choices with real consequences. And those choices are making housing more expensive while preventing the market from delivering housing Canadians need, when they need it.

Conrad Eder is a policy analyst at the Frontier Centre for Public Policy.