NEWSLETTER
Donate
Donate

Housing Crisis

  Canada ranks second-last in the OECD for housing approval speed—yet governments blame interest rates and investors for rising prices. Click below to view the last poll question results: Every […]
Published on September 25, 2025
Frontier Centre
Opinion Polls

 

Canada ranks second-last in the OECD for housing approval speed—yet governments blame interest rates and investors for rising prices.

Should governments focus on reducing red tape and regulatory delays rather than building housing themselves to address the affordability crisis?
Vote

Click below to view the last poll question results:

Every Child Must Matter

Share | Email | Print

Featured News

MORE NEWS

Every Child Must Matter

Every Child Must Matter

Sep 16, 2025

  James C. McCrae argues here that if we truly cared that every child matters, we’d demand names for those allegedly buried in Kamloops—yet no excavation, no names, and no answers, four years later. Click below to view the last poll question...

Reforming Canada Post

Reforming Canada Post

Sep 9, 2025

  European postal privatizations keep prices low and service universal—unlike Canada Post, where political control and union resistance block reform. As suggested by Conrad Eder's recent OpEd... Click below to view the last poll question...

Teachers’ Strikes

Teachers’ Strikes

Sep 4, 2025

  Many parents feel sidelined in shaping what their children are taught in Canadian classrooms, especially on sensitive issues. Click below to view the last poll question results: Parental Oversight