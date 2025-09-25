The New Way to Silence Canadians: Cut Off Their Cash

During the Freedom Convoy in 2022, Canadians watched as bank accounts were frozen for supporting the protest. Now, in July 2025, it’s happening again. Eva Chipiuk — the lawyer who represented Convoy protestors and cross-examined former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — says Royal Bank of Canada suddenly dropped her after a few cryptocurrency transactions. Is this a warning to all Canadians? If banks can cut off truckers, lawyers, and ordinary citizens, who’s safe? Weaponizing bank accounts is a full-frontal assault that puts democracy at risk. Join David Leis live as we break it all down and discuss why this matters for every Canadian with:

Brett Oland, CEO of Bow Valley Credit Union

Marco Navarro-Genie, VP of Research at Frontier Centre

Lee Harding, Research Fellow at Frontier Centre