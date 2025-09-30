NEWSLETTER
Trump, Charlie Kirk & Canada’s Future

Published on September 30, 2025
Conrad Black | David Leis
Free Speech | Video | Canada/US Relations

 

 

Former Canadian politician and historian Conrad Black was in the Oval Office with Donald Trump when the news of Charlie Kirk’s assassination broke. He recounts the exact moment, what was said behind closed doors, and the advice he gave to Trump and JD Vance in that critical hour. David Leis presses Black on whether this is a turning point for Canada too. They also discuss Alberta’s fight for pipelines, what Trump really thinks of Canada, and the blunt advice Black gave him on striking a trade deal. (45 minutes)

 

