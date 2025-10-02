NEWSLETTER
Banking Neutrality

  In the U.S., banks are explicitly prohibited from cutting off financial services based on a customer's political views. Canada does not have this safeguard.
Published on October 2, 2025
Opinion Polls

 

In the U.S., banks are explicitly prohibited from cutting off financial services based on a customer’s political views. Canada does not have this safeguard.

Do you think Parliament should adopt similar rules?
Housing Crisis

Sep 25, 2025

  Canada ranks second-last in the OECD for housing approval speed—yet governments blame interest rates and investors for rising prices.

Sep 16, 2025

  James C. McCrae argues here that if we truly cared that every child matters, we'd demand names for those allegedly buried in Kamloops—yet no excavation, no names, and no answers, four years later.

Sep 9, 2025

  European postal privatizations keep prices low and service universal—unlike Canada Post, where political control and union resistance block reform.