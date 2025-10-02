NEWSLETTER
Donate
Donate

They’re Coming for Your Free Speech – EXPOSING Bill C-9

Big Topics and Big Ideas
Published on October 2, 2025
David Leis | John Carpay | Marco Navarro-Genie
Podcast | Free Speech | Justice | Frontier Live

 

 

Ottawa is pushing Bill C-9, the so-called “Combatting Hate Act.” But behind the nice name is a dangerous plan to give government sweeping power over judges, free speech, and even how Canadians can express dissent. Is this the biggest threat yet to our justice system? John Carpay, with the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, and Marco Navarro-Genie, VP of Research for the Frontier Centre, join David Leis. They’ll break down what Bill C-9 really means, why “reconciliation” is meaningless without truth, and how law societies and professional associations are being weaponized to enforce political conformity.

 

Share | Email | Print

Featured News

MORE NEWS

A False Racism Smear Just Backfired

A False Racism Smear Just Backfired

Sep 30, 2025

Peter Best spotlights a legal win for free speech: Candis McLean sued after a professor smeared her book as “racist garbage” without reading it, and won. Defamation still has consequences in Canada.