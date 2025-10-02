They’re Coming for Your Free Speech – EXPOSING Bill C-9

Ottawa is pushing Bill C-9, the so-called “Combatting Hate Act.” But behind the nice name is a dangerous plan to give government sweeping power over judges, free speech, and even how Canadians can express dissent. Is this the biggest threat yet to our justice system? John Carpay, with the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, and Marco Navarro-Genie, VP of Research for the Frontier Centre, join David Leis. They’ll break down what Bill C-9 really means, why “reconciliation” is meaningless without truth, and how law societies and professional associations are being weaponized to enforce political conformity.