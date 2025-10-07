Is Canada Finished? Parliament No Longer Serves the People

Canada’s Parliament isn’t working—and that should worry every Canadian. Preston Manning, former Leader of the Opposition, says unelected officials are now pulling the strings, while taxpayers foot the bill. With a federal budget finally set for November 4, Canadians could be staring down $90 billion… even $130 billion in new debt. Who pays? You do. And why would businesses invest in what Manning calls a sinking ship? The first step to getting out of a hole is to stop digging. But will Ottawa ever listen? And what’s the real way forward for Canada? (56 minutes)