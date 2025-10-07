NEWSLETTER
Donate
Donate

Is Canada Finished? Parliament No Longer Serves the People

Big Topics & Big Ideas
Published on October 7, 2025
David Leis | Preston Manning
Civil Liberties | Core Public Sector Reform | Economy | Video | Trade | Leaders on the Frontier

 

 

Canada’s Parliament isn’t working—and that should worry every Canadian. Preston Manning, former Leader of the Opposition, says unelected officials are now pulling the strings, while taxpayers foot the bill. With a federal budget finally set for November 4, Canadians could be staring down $90 billion… even $130 billion in new debt. Who pays? You do. And why would businesses invest in what Manning calls a sinking ship? The first step to getting out of a hole is to stop digging. But will Ottawa ever listen? And what’s the real way forward for Canada?  (56 minutes)

 

Share | Email | Print

Featured News

MORE NEWS

Truckers, Tears, and Tyranny: A Convoy’s Cry for Canada

Truckers, Tears, and Tyranny: A Convoy’s Cry for Canada

Oct 8, 2025

In Thank You Truckers!, Donna Laframboise shares powerful, personal accounts from the Freedom Convoy, exposing the media’s blind spots and spotlighting the everyday Canadians who stood up to sweeping pandemic mandates.

Ottawa’s Firearms Buyback Plan Isn’t About Safety

Ottawa’s Firearms Buyback Plan Isn’t About Safety

Oct 2, 2025

Marco Navarro-Genie argues that Ottawa is accused of pushing partisan policies that burden provinces, while provinces like Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Ontario are pushing back—using their constitutional powers to refuse enforcement and defend local authority.