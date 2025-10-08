Truckers, Tears, and Tyranny: A Convoy’s Cry for Canada

A review of Donna Laframboise’s Thank You Truckers! Canada’s Heroes & Those Who Helped Them (Independently Published, 2025)

In this book, former National Post reporter, Donna Laframboise, has written about the Freedom Convoy protesters who went to Ottawa in 2022. In Thank You Truckers!, she recounts her experiences photographing the protest and interviewing the participants.

Her background “Epilogue: Oh Canada,” on the Canadian COVID era is required reading because Laframboise tells the story of her elderly auto mechanic father who was in a care facility during the pandemic, the kind where people were perishing in large numbers. A broader social issue framed this personal issue. A quarter of the Canadian population in Quebec had been under a four-month curfew starting at 8 PM, and a new curfew began in that province on December 31, 2021. People violating curfew could be fined up to $6,000. In December 2021, New Brunswick announced that unvaccinated persons “can be barred from entering grocery stores to buy food.”

In the third week of January 2022, a poll indicated that 27 percent of Canadians supported putting all unvaccinated people in jail. At that time, it was estimated that half of the indigenous population in Toronto was unvaccinated and were likely to be sent to jail. Nevertheless, the Liberal Minister of Health, Jean-Yves Duclos, told the press in early January 2022, that “mandatory vaccinations” were “coming to Canada,” and unvaccinated people could be forcibly injected. At the same time, the Quebec government announced plans to impose a tax on the unvaccinated. This had already happened in Austria, where the state was“ charging the equivalent of about $5,150 CAD (3,600 Euros) every three months to everyone over 14 who remained unvaccinated.” Would Quebec follow suit?

Over 120,000 small businesses went bankrupt due, in large part, to the lockdowns. When the government announced that unvaccinated truck drivers must quarantine for 14 days upon entering Canada, many protested. Neither Dr. Theresa Tam nor Health Minister Duclos provided any data to show that driving alone posed a danger to Canadian society.

All of these were the genesis of the Freedom Convoy, a flotilla of trucks that converged on Ottawa from across the country. Even before they arrived in Ottawa, the protesters were depicted in the media as Nazis, white supremacists, or misogynist who were “backed by Donald Trump,” “Russia and Putin,” and planning a “January 6th North.”

Contrary to these claims, Thank You Truckers, shows that many of the protesters were religious. There were Mennonites in prayer circles, Indigenous drummers, and Muslims with prayer mats.

Except for dissenting doctors, nurses, and paramedics, several whom had been fired from their jobs, the laptop class of Canadians was largely absent. The Liberal base supporting Justin Trudeau was “shockingly serene about the ongoing, massive suppression of the protesters’ civil liberties,” Laframboise remarks.

To correct the official story of record, Donna Laframboise interviewed over fifty protesters. Trucker Bern Bueckert, from Fort St. John, BC, reported that “the never-ending pandemic measures were harming his family.” Bern recounts the positive relationships his family formed with Ottawa residents. “We had a couple of Italian ladies that fed us…. They would bring lasagna and a Caesar salad, and the fixings. [They] were interesting because they were…fairly wealthy. They drove really nice vehicles. They were young-to-middle aged women…from Ottawa.”

In a chapter titled “Hope and Freedom,” we meet Jake and Lynette from Saskatoon. Jake hauls gravel and asphalt, while Lynette breeds dogs. When they arrived in Thunder Bay, Jake exclaimed, “Never in a million years would I have thought this ride would have been this heart-warming and overwhelming. I just got a new windshield put in, but it’s always blurry…because of the tears in your eyes. We got veterans standing here and they’re saluting as you drive by. And old people, like seniors eighty, ninety years old. Minus-30 out there, and they’re standing beside a roadway with a flag.”

Travis Macleod hauls sea cans (containers) that get loaded onto ships docked in Saint John, NB. At an anti-lockdown rally, he spoke with a teenager from Miramachi who was now confined to a wheelchair. He told Laframboise, “Jasmine Comeau is young, just graduating from high school. After she received her second COVID vaccine dose in late 2021 her health declined sharply. I met her in Moncton, and she gave me a Canadian flag and said, ‘Would you please take this to Ottawa.’ At that point, I wasn’t even going yet. But that kind of tipped the scales. So now I was going; it didn’t matter, I was going.”

Karl, a millwright from Ontario, recalls a “mountain of food” in London, ON. Looking at the donated food headed for protesters in Ottawa, he was amazed. “I look over my shoulder, there’s a mountain of food. About three feet tall and about 100 yards long. And trailers and cars are still pulling up, offloading food.” In Ottawa, a woman named Shelley organized food donations, as the protesters were overflowing with food, including hot meals prepared from makeshift food trucks. Karl recalls he told her, Send it to women’s shelters, and homeless shelters. A transport trailer of food was sent out, after which the shelters told us to “stop bringing us food.”

With each chapter, Thank You Truckers! offers human stories of Canadians who went to Ottawa as part of the Freedom Convoy. It offers a deeply moving tribute to the ordinary Canadians who glimpsed government overreach and said ‘no’ to the emerging ‘new normal laws.

Without a doubt this book offers a much-needed balance to the propaganda that paraded as news during the protest. It is a cautionary tale warning citizens against the rush to judgment the next time the media and politicians start throwing everything but the kitchen sink at the latest so-called unacceptable fringe minority. A QR code is provided at the end of each chapter to view photos related to the material covered.

The Freedom Convoy protest was the largest working class uprising in the developed world in a generation. When Laframboise attended the protest she discovered, “Public support was extraordinary, unlike anything we’ve ever seen before. But many Canadians knew nothing about that — because mainstream media coverage was indistinguishable from government propaganda.” To heal the division, this book is essential reading.

Ray McGinnis is the author of Unjustified: The Freedom Convoy, the Emergencies Act and the Inquiry that Got It Wrong. He is a Senior Fellow with the Frontier Centre for Public Policy.