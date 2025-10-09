Criminal Justice?

With violent crime rising across Canada, many question whether prosecuting convoy leaders for mischief was a misallocation of justice system resources.
A Snapshot of Property Rights Protection in Canada After 10 years
The writ has been dropped and Albertans are off to the polls on May 29. That leaves just four weeks for political leaders and voters to sort out what is arguably the most divisive, yet significant, issue for this election - health care. On Day 2, NDP leader Rachel...
In the U.S., banks are explicitly prohibited from cutting off financial services based on a customer's political views. Canada does not have this safeguard.
Canada ranks second-last in the OECD for housing approval speed—yet governments blame interest rates and investors for rising prices.
James C. McCrae argues here that if we truly cared that every child matters, we'd demand names for those allegedly buried in Kamloops—yet no excavation, no names, and no answers, four years later.