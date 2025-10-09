NEWSLETTER
Criminal Justice?

With violent crime rising across Canada, many question whether prosecuting convoy leaders for mischief was a misallocation of justice system resources.
Published on October 9, 2025
Frontier Centre
With violent crime rising across Canada, many question whether prosecuting convoy leaders for mischief was a misallocation of justice system resources.

Do you think prosecuting and sentencing Chris Barber and Tamara Lich for a peaceful protest amounts to a miscarriage of justice and a misallocation of resources, given Canada’s rising violent crime rates?


Banking Neutrality

Oct 2, 2025

  In the U.S., banks are explicitly prohibited from cutting off financial services based on a customer's political views. Canada does not have this safeguard.

Sep 25, 2025

  Canada ranks second-last in the OECD for housing approval speed—yet governments blame interest rates and investors for rising prices.

Sep 16, 2025

  James C. McCrae argues here that if we truly cared that every child matters, we'd demand names for those allegedly buried in Kamloops—yet no excavation, no names, and no answers, four years later.