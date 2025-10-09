NEWSLETTER
Freedom Convoy Leaders Sentenced, What It Means for Every Canadian

The leaders of the Freedom Convoy have been sentenced in Ottawa. Tamara Lich and Chris Barber received 18-month conditional sentences, including 12 months of house arrest, while the Crown had pushed for 7–8 years in jail. Was this justice—or an overreach?
Published on October 9, 2025
David Leis | John Carpay | Ray McGinnis
Civil Liberties | Commentary | Justice | Frontier Live

 

 

The leaders of the Freedom Convoy have been sentenced in Ottawa. Tamara Lich and Chris Barber received 18-month conditional sentences, including 12 months of house arrest, while the Crown had pushed for 7–8 years in jail. Was this justice—or an overreach? Could the process itself have been the punishment? Was this prosecution or persecution? And does it undermine your rights and freedoms? David Leis is joined by John Carpay and Ray McGinnis to break down what these rulings really mean for civil liberties, the rule of law, and accountability in Canada, and what this could signal for activism across the country.

 

